TDOT, MDOT prepare roadways for inclement weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With parts of the Mid-South expecting winter weather over the next 24 hours, and bitter cold temperatures with it, state and local agencies are preparing to keep streets and highways drivable.

Mississippi and Tennessee transportation officials say preparing for winter weather is a year-round effort for state transportation agencies.

“Whether it’s working on machinery making sure our supplies are ordered making sure that we have enough salt to start that winter weather,” TDOT community relations officer Nichole Lawrence said.

Lawrence says so far the state has 25,000 tons of salt ready for the start of the season. She recommends drivers take their time and watch out for D-O-T workers.

“Ice and snow take it slow and when you see our workers out on the roads, don’t crowd the plow. That’s another little slogan that we use, but you know, give our workers plenty of room to get out there and spread that salt brine mixture or if they’re applying the salt to the roadways because it is freezing,” Lawrence said.

Speaking of driving, MDOT recommends checking the maintenance on their car before travelling.

“Check your battery on your car and make sure that it’s charging up to it’s optimum performance. Clean and flush out your antifreeze. Get your brakes checked. Make sure if you are on a slick surface that you are going to be able to stop in the distance you need to stop in,” MDOT representative David Kenney said.

David Kenney also says to make sure your heater, defroster and windshield wipers are good to go.

No matter where you’re going, safety comes first.

“We just want people to be safe on the road. Slow it down. Allow for extra time to reach your destination, reduce distractions and of course no texting and driving,” Kenney said.

