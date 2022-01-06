Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools (SCS) announced all district schools will be closed Thursday due to possible inclement weather.
SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray says the closures come out of an abundance of caution of forecasted snow and ice accumulation and freezing rain.
For other school district closings in the area, click here.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.