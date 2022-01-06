Several flights canceled or delayed at Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several departing and arriving flights are canceled or delayed Thursday at Memphis International Airport.

According to the airport’s flight status board, the following flights are delayed or canceled.

Delta 3717 to Detroit at 11:41 a.m. -- Delayed

Southwest 4017 to Phoenix at 10:25 a.m. -- Canceled

American 5260 to Washington D.C. at 10:55 a.m. -- Canceled

Southwest 4017 from Atlanta at 9:35 a.m. -- Canceled

Delta 3717 from Detroit at 10:55 a.m. -- Delayed

American 5260 from Washington D.C. at 10:25 a.m. -- Canceled

Memphis International Airport shared a weather update on Twitter early Thursday morning, saying runways are open but passengers should contact their airlines before traveling. The airport says airlines manage all aspects of scheduling and have the most up-to-date information.

It’s not immediately clear if these flights are impacted by the winter weather or COVID-19 as many flights have been in recent weeks.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

