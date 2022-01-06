Advertisement

Several flights canceled or delayed at Memphis airport

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several departing and arriving flights are canceled or delayed Thursday at Memphis International Airport.

According to the airport’s flight status board, the following flights are delayed or canceled.

  • Delta 3717 to Detroit at 11:41 a.m. -- Delayed
  • Southwest 4017 to Phoenix at 10:25 a.m. -- Canceled
  • American 5260 to Washington D.C. at 10:55 a.m. -- Canceled
  • Southwest 4017 from Atlanta at 9:35 a.m. -- Canceled
  • Delta 3717 from Detroit at 10:55 a.m. -- Delayed
  • American 5260 from Washington D.C. at 10:25 a.m. -- Canceled

Memphis International Airport shared a weather update on Twitter early Thursday morning, saying runways are open but passengers should contact their airlines before traveling. The airport says airlines manage all aspects of scheduling and have the most up-to-date information.

Check your flight status here

It’s not immediately clear if these flights are impacted by the winter weather or COVID-19 as many flights have been in recent weeks.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Emergency management and road crews monitoring road conditions

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Talya Faggart
Winter weather is quickly approaching the Mid-South. Right now, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Headlines

Morning snow in Brownsville, Tennessee -- from Stephanie Conner

Updated: 1 hour ago
Action New 5 viewer Stephanie Conner shared this video of snow in Brownsville, Tennessee Jan. 6, 2022.

Headlines

Snow in Brownsville 1/6/22

Updated: 1 hour ago

Headlines

Snow in Brownsville, Tennessee 1/6/22

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Weather Headlines

Mid-South courts report closures due to winter weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to impact much of the Mid-South Thursday, bringing several courts to announce closures.

Forecast

Spencer's Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather Headlines

PHOTO GALLERY: Share your pictures and video of winter weather in the Mid-South

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Snap a picture or record a video and send it to us.

Weather Headlines

First Alert Weather Day: Snow, sleet and freezing rain possible Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ron Childers
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY and a WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Mid-South until 6 PM Thursday.

Forecast

Winter weather with travel issues possible this morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Denton
Thursday Forecast

Weather Headlines

Crews across the Mid-South prepare for winter weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Arianna Poindexter
Preparations have been underway all day ahead of the winter mix expected early Thursday morning.