Report: Tigers offensive coordinator heading to ACC(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just after University of Memphis (UofM) head football coach, Ryan Silverfield, hires a new defensive coordinator, he now needs a new offensive coordinator as well.   

The Charlotte Observer reports Kevin Johns will be hired as offensive coordinator at Duke under new Head Coach Mike Elko.  

Johns mentored Tigers record-setting quarterback Brady White, who threw for more than 4,000 yards during the Cotton Bowl season of 2019.  Seth Henigan set the UofM freshman record with more than 3,000 yards this year.

