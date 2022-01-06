Reeves doubles down on medical marijuana stance, can’t support current dosage amount

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical marijuana is still a hot button and unsigned issue in our state that lawmakers could debate this session.

Governor Tate Reeves saying once again Wednesday he cannot support the dosage amount allowed in the proposed bill and is urging lawmakers to cut back.

”If 10 percent of the Mississippi population gets a marijuana card, that’s 300-thousand Mississippians,” he said. “At 11 joints a day, that’s 3.3 million joints a day, 100 million joints a month,1.2 billion joints on the streets of Mississippi a year and I just think that’s too much to be on the streets.”

Supporters of medical marijuana gathered at the Capitol Tuesday calling on the governor to sign the current bill immediately.

