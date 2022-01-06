Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Reeves doubles down on medical marijuana stance, can’t support current dosage amount

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical marijuana is still a hot button and unsigned issue in our state that lawmakers could debate this session.

Governor Tate Reeves saying once again Wednesday he cannot support the dosage amount allowed in the proposed bill and is urging lawmakers to cut back.

”If 10 percent of the Mississippi population gets a marijuana card, that’s 300-thousand Mississippians,” he said. “At 11 joints a day, that’s 3.3 million joints a day, 100 million joints a month,1.2 billion joints on the streets of Mississippi a year and I just think that’s too much to be on the streets.”

Supporters of medical marijuana gathered at the Capitol Tuesday calling on the governor to sign the current bill immediately.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Suspect identified in Young Dolph’s murder; investigators offer $15K reward
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
First Alert Weather Day: Snow, sleet and freezing rain possible Thursday
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
City council votes down new appointment for former Shelby Co. employee convicted of bribery,...
City council votes down new appointment for former Shelby Co. employee convicted of bribery, extortion

Latest News

Expect isolated slick spots with snow showers on Friday evening.
Emergency management and road crews monitoring road conditions
Shelby County COVID-19 compliant courtrooms
Mid-South courts report closures due to winter weather
First Alert Weather Day: Snow, sleet and freezing rain possible Thursday
Oxford mayor, board of alderman vote to adjust salaries of police department employees
Oxford mayor, board of alderman vote to adjust salaries of police department employees
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime