Phoenix police looking for man who shot leashed dog

The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police said.(Phoenix Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KOLD/Gray News) - Police are looking for a man who shot a dog that growled at him while the dog was being walked.

The dog’s owner was walking her leashed dog at 11:10 p.m. late last month when a man approached them, according to KOLD.

Police said the man pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the dog, killing it, after it reportedly growled at him.

The man then said sorry before leaving the scene.

The man is described as approximately 20 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Investigators are seeking any information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

