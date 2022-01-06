Oxford mayor, board of alderman vote to adjust salaries of police department employees

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The mayor of Oxford and board of alderman voted to adjust all salaries of police department employees.

The salary adjustments go into effect January 13, 2022.

The salaries for non-certified officers will be $46,213 and officers with experience will make up to $57,842. Certified officers looking to lateral to the Oxford Police Department will be compensated based on experience and training.

Applicants who wish to apply for a position with the Oxford Police Department can apply under the jobs section here.

