One man shot on Winchester Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 8000 Winchester Road Wednesday evening.

Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

