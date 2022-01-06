Advertise with Us
One man shot on Winchester Road
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 8000 Winchester Road Wednesday evening.

Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Memphis group files lawsuit against Tom Lee Park over parking concerns
Crews perform investigation on I-40 bridge to prep for spring inspection
Suspect identified in Young Dolph’s murder; investigators offer $15K reward
Memphis group files lawsuit against Tom Lee Park over parking concerns
