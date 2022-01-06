One man shot on Winchester Road
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 8000 Winchester Road Wednesday evening.
Police say one man was found shot and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
This is no suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
