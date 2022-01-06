Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Omicron variant now the most dominant COVID strain in Mississippi

By Quentin Smith
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of positive COVID cases are on the rise all throughout the state - and a big reason why is the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

In fact, it has now surpassed Delta as the most dominant variant in Mississippi.

Get this, numbers from the State Department of Health show roughly 62 percent of cases are Omicron, compared to the roughly 38 percent of cases being Delta.

Medical experts say the reason the variant is so prevalent is because of how contagious it is and its ability to invade our immune system.

But just how long will this variant continue to sweep through the state? Here’s what one doctor has to say about that:

”You certainly hope that by the end of January we will have peaked, though there are estimates from some people that it could go a little bit longer than that,” he said. “We hope it’s not going to carry over into a larger time frame, because everyone will have been infected if it goes on too long.”

Last week, we showed you the long lines outside health care clinics where people were waiting to get a COVID test.

According to an analysis from the State Department of Health, roughly 154-thousand COVID tests were given out last week.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Suspect identified in Young Dolph’s murder; investigators offer $15K reward
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
First Alert Weather Day: Snow, sleet and freezing rain possible Thursday
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
City council votes down new appointment for former Shelby Co. employee convicted of bribery,...
City council votes down new appointment for former Shelby Co. employee convicted of bribery, extortion

Latest News

Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron
Despite the surge, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars to fund resources for...
Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge
Providers want people to know that more "flurona" cases are possible and that people with...
Boy tests positive for both flu, COVID in Los Angeles
The couple's daughter says they were unvaccinated. Her message to others is to get the COVID-19...
Couple who died of COVID-19 held hands as they took their last breaths