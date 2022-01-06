Advertise with Us
Missouri senator doesn’t regret controversial photo captured on Jan. 6

“The folks that I gestured to and greeted and waved to and pumped my fist to were there peacefully,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s been one year since the siege at the U.S Capitol.

In its aftermath, an investigation continues to unfold amid roadblocks and new discoveries.”

“We were preparing for the new administration,” said Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO).

Rep. Cleaver recalls the morning of Jan. 6, 2021.

While Cleaver and other members of Congress prepared to verify Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election, thousands of protesters raged outside.

“A voice said to all members of Congress, please move away from your windows, let your blinds down if they’re up, and lock your doors,” said Cleaver.

Cleaver said his office is within another office, so he and his staff gathered there.

“I figured that I would be engaged in hand-to-hand combat until something bad happened,” he said.

Cleaver said it was a scary time.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) recalled Jan. 6, and the fallout that followed.

Washington News Bureau correspondent Nicole Neuman asked Sen. Hawley by phone, “Do you regret the photo of you raising your fist to protestors that day?”

Hawley responded, “No, I don’t because I was heading into the Capitol. It was right around noon before the certification started. The folks that I gestured to and greeted and waved to and pumped my fist to were there peacefully.”

Hawley expressed frustration that the certification of votes was interrupted by rioters and said anyone who broke the law that day should be punished.

“For those who committed crimes, actual crimes, who assaulted police officers, who destroyed property, they should be prosecuted,” said Hawley.

What exactly happened on Jan. 6 is now the focus of a bipartisan U.S House Select Committee being led by Democrats.

The deadline on when that report is going to released is unknown.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

