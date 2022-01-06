Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-South courts report closures due to winter weather

Shelby County COVID-19 compliant courtrooms
Shelby County COVID-19 compliant courtrooms(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to impact much of the Mid-South Thursday, bringing several courts to announce closures.

Below is a list of courts that will be closed.

  • Shelby County Chancery Court
  • Municipal City Traffic Courts - Division 1, 2 and 3 (Memphis)
  • Shelby County General Sessions Court(s) Civil and Criminal Division
  • Shelby County Probate Court
  • Shelby County Circuit Court
  • Juvenile Court of Memphis and Shelby County
  • Collierville Municipal Court -- rescheduled for Feb. 15.
  • Fayette County General Sessions and Circuit Courts

We will keep an eye on additional court closures throughout the day. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Suspect identified in Young Dolph’s murder; investigators offer $15K reward
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
First Alert Weather Day: Snow, sleet and freezing rain possible Thursday
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese
City council votes down new appointment for former Shelby Co. employee convicted of bribery,...
City council votes down new appointment for former Shelby Co. employee convicted of bribery, extortion

Latest News

Expect isolated slick spots with snow showers on Friday evening.
Emergency management and road crews monitoring road conditions
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Share your pictures of winter weather in the Mid-South
First Alert Weather Day: Snow, sleet and freezing rain possible Thursday