Mid-South courts report closures due to winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to impact much of the Mid-South Thursday, bringing several courts to announce closures.

Below is a list of courts that will be closed.

Shelby County Chancery Court

Municipal City Traffic Courts - Division 1, 2 and 3 (Memphis)

Shelby County General Sessions Court(s) Civil and Criminal Division

Shelby County Probate Court

Shelby County Circuit Court

Juvenile Court of Memphis and Shelby County

Collierville Municipal Court -- rescheduled for Feb. 15.

Fayette County General Sessions and Circuit Courts

We will keep an eye on additional court closures throughout the day. Check back for updates.

