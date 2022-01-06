Mid-South medical groups close offices for winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some medical officers are making changes to Thursday due to the inclement weather. Below is a list of locations that are closed or have delayed openings.
Methodist Medical Group:
- MMG Motley | 1264 Wesley Dr., Suite 606 Memphis, TN 38116
- Memphis Shoulder and Orthopedics | 1251 Wesley Dr., Suite Memphis, TN 38116
- MMG Rheumatology | 1211 Union Avenue, Suite 200 Memphis, TN 38104
- MMG Vascular Surgery | 1211 Union Ave., Suite 300 Memphis, TN 38104
- MMG Covington Pike Medical | 3789 Covington Pike, Bartlett, TN 38135
- MMG MFM Stonecreek | 9047 Poplar Ave STE 105, Germantown, TN 38138
- MMG Olive Branch Women’s Center | 4250 Bethel Road, 5th Floor Olive Branch, MS 38654
- MMG South | 1251 Wesley Dr, Suite 151 Memphis, TN 38116
- MMG Otolaryngology | 1325 Eastmoreland Ave., Suite 260 Memphis, TN 38104
- MMG Multi-Specialty | 1325 Eastmoreland Ave., Suite 370 Memphis, TN 38104
- MMG Multi-Specialty | 57 Germantown Ct., Suite 100 Cordova, TN 38018
- MMG General Surgery | 1325 Eastmoreland Ave., Suite 310 Memphis, TN 38104
- MMG Weight Management and Wellness | 57 Germantown Ct., Suite 204 Cordova, TN 38018
MMG Brighton will open at 10 a.m. and MMG Highland and MMG Eastmoreland will open at noon.
Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital:
Outpatient clinics in Jonesboro, Arkansas and Tupelo, Mississippi are closed for the day, and the outpatient center in Jackson, Tennessee will close at 2 p.m.
The Memphis-area outpatient centers, both downtown and in East Memphis on Humphreys Boulevard, will remain open.
All Pediatric Consultants, offices are closed for the day as well.
The hospital says it plans to call all families affected by the closings to reschedule appointments.
