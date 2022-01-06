Memphis group files lawsuit against Tom Lee Park over parking concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of Memphians is taking legal action over parking concerns at the newly designed Tom Lee Park downtown.

The group, “Tom Lee Park for All,” filed a lawsuit against Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) which is overseeing the renovation of Tom Lee Park. The suit also names the City of Memphis.

Tom Lee Park for All is concerned about the parking situation, and what it calls a lack of spaces.

George Abbot is the director of external affairs for MRPP. He says the first concept design back in January 2019 included 140 parking spaces but cut Riverside Drive from four lanes to two.

The city decided to keep four lanes, shifting the design to 68 parking spaces on the west side of Riverside Drive.

Tom Lee Park for All officials say that violates the mediation agreement.

“They are breaking an agreement that was signed off by officials, we the people put into office. This violation adversely affects citizens who attend the park who don’t live next to the park, or within walking distance,” lawsuit plaintiff Britney Thornton said.

The group is calling for construction to stop until the design is changed.

Abbot says the current plan was approved every step of the way by a steering committee the city created and it’s the reason they began construction.

“They were reviewing it to make sure the design was compliant with the mediation agreement, so they reviewed it at I think at 50 percent completion, 70 percent completion at 90 percent completion, and at 100 percent completion,” Abbott said.

Tom Lee Park for All also argues fewer parking spaces create an accessibility issue for some and a financial burden for others.

“The decision to cut the free park side parking impacts specifically people with physical conditions and as I have stated, low-income families,” lawsuit plaintiff Pearl Walker said.

Abbott says there are more than 17,000 parking spaces downtown, reinforcing how every street within two blocks of the park has free parking.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

