Man threatens four with gun in Chic-fil-A drive through

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man reportedly showed a gun and threated four people, three adults and one juvenile, in a separate car in the Chic-fil-A drive through.

According to the affidavit, Ronnie Nelson was driving a gold 2014 Chevrolet Impala in the drive through of the Chic-fil-A on Union Avenue when he got into an argument with someone in a separate car.

Nelson then reportedly armed himself with a black handgun and showed it to the driver and passengers of the other vehicle, causing them to fear for their lives.

When officers arrived, Nelson was still on the scene. Police say they found, in plain view, a loaded black Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun in the driver side front door pocket.

Nelson was identified as the suspect that made the threat and was arrested on the scene.

Nelson is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

