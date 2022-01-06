Man sentenced to life for Crittenden County murder

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A three-day murder trial ended with a life sentence for an Arkansas man found guilty of a fatal double shooting in January 2021.

Crittenden County officials shared a news release announcing 28-year-old Sir Jeffery McNeil-Lewis was found guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree battery and eight counts of a terroristic act Wednesday.

According to the release, West Memphis responded to a “shots fired” report in a residential neighborhood on January 22, 2021, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The victim’s brother was found at a nearby service station with fresh gunshot wounds as well.

The first victim died in the hospital; the second victim survived his injuries.

Investigators say McNeil-Lewis and another man were soon identified as the suspects involved in the case.

Gunshot residue was also detected on McNeil-Lewis’ hand and the gun found at his house was linked to the bullet removed from the victim’s head.

The judge sentenced McNeil-Lewis to three life terms and 290 years of imprisonment.

