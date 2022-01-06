Advertise with Us
Man charged with rape of 10-year-old in Dyersburg

(Live 5/File)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police say a man has been arrested for raping a 10-year-old child.

Police say 18-year-old Trey’Shawn Ward raped the victim in October.

Investigators claim Ward was a friend of the child’s family and assaulted her in her home. Ward was indicted in the case last month.

