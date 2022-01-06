Man charged with rape of 10-year-old in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police say a man has been arrested for raping a 10-year-old child.

Police say 18-year-old Trey’Shawn Ward raped the victim in October.

Investigators claim Ward was a friend of the child’s family and assaulted her in her home. Ward was indicted in the case last month.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.