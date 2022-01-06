Advertise with Us
Jonesboro Walmart will close for 2 days

The Walmart Supercenter on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro confirmed it closed at 2 p.m. due...
The Walmart Supercenter on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro confirmed it closed at 2 p.m. due to COVID-19 cases. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Walmart Supercenter on East Highland Drive in Jonesboro confirmed it closed at 2 p.m. due to COVID-19 cases.

The business didn’t elaborate on the cases, but Walmart did say they will reopen back Saturday morning.

In the meantime, the store will be deep cleaned after the exposure.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed Wednesday that Craighead County had 3,242 active cases.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

