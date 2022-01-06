Interstate Shutdown: Winter weather road conditions cause crash on I-40 in Arkansas

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - I-40 is shut down in Crittenden County due to a weather-related crash.

Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen says a vehicle spun out and hit another vehicle. One of the vehicles is believed to be a tractor-trailer, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Westbound lanes are closed just outside of West Memphis.

