Interstate Shutdown: Winter weather road conditions cause crash on I-40 in Arkansas

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - I-40 is shut down in Crittenden County due to a weather-related crash.

Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen says a vehicle spun out and hit another vehicle. One of the vehicles is believed to be a tractor-trailer, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Westbound lanes are closed just outside of West Memphis.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

