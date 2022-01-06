Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Here’s what’s inside the January issue of Memphis Magazine

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The January issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Andrew Douglas talks with writer Sam Cicci about the magazine’s cover story on yoga practice.

“It combines so many physical benefits,” Cicci said. “It’s something you can do in a small safer enclosed environment. You can do it from the comfort of your own home too. It’s just a really accessible type of exercise and there’s so many variations.”

The article dives into how yoga can impact your mind, body, and spirit.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Suspect identified in Young Dolph’s murder; investigators offer $15K reward
Snow in Brownsville 1/6/22
Snow, sleet and freezing rain fall in parts of the Mid-South
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
Calogero Duenes, 24, died after he was shot multiple times outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas....
Father fatally shot carrying daughter’s birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

Here’s what’s inside the January issue of Memphis Magazine
Shelby County COVID-19 compliant courtrooms
Mid-South courts report closures due to winter weather
Expect isolated slick spots with snow showers on Friday evening.
UPDATED: Emergency management and road crews monitoring road conditions
Walmart reopens after thorough cleaning
Walmart reopens after thorough cleaning in Hernando