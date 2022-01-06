Here’s what’s inside the January issue of Memphis Magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The January issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Andrew Douglas talks with writer Sam Cicci about the magazine’s cover story on yoga practice.

“It combines so many physical benefits,” Cicci said. “It’s something you can do in a small safer enclosed environment. You can do it from the comfort of your own home too. It’s just a really accessible type of exercise and there’s so many variations.”

The article dives into how yoga can impact your mind, body, and spirit.

