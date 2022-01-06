Advertise with Us
Grizzlies proving their worth in the NBA
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s all smiles for the Memphis Grizzlies after making the Cavaliers their sixth straight victim with 110-106 Tuesday night in Cleveland.

The Grizzlies are 16-4 in their last 20 games, 10-1 in their last 11 road games, and 15 and 7 versus teams that are above .500.  

They’ve got a player above just about everybody else in Ja Morant. Morant is making game-winning plays every night now, like the layup late to give the Grizzlies the lead and the steal and subsequent score to seal the deal.  

“I don’t fear nobody dog.. I don’t care if you’re 7′7″ or whatever. I’m coming at you,” Morant said.   

The Grizzlies next come home Thursday night to host the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

