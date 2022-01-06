Emergency management and road crews monitoring road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winter weather is quickly approaching the Mid-South. Right now, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Brenda Jones, the director of Shelby County Emergency Management Agency, says they’re anticipating slick roadways, snow and ice.

In any special weather event, they always recommend people to prepare ahead of time if they have to be out in these conditions.

“If you do not have to be out and about in a vehicle, we encourage you not to but if you do, make sure you drive at a reduced speed,” said Jones. “We also need to remember the Shelby County roadways on our racetrack on Audubon specifically who you have inclement weather and I see conditions on the roadways. We want to make sure that we reduce our speeds.”

Jones also says their emergency operation center will be activated and they have staff on-site to assist people.

Out east of Memphis in Brownsville, if you are driving on State Route 14 or headed anywhere north of I-40 you’re going to want to take your time as the morning progresses.

Action News 5 spoke with Nichole Lawrence, community relations officer with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, about what they’ve done to prepare for today’s winter weather. They spent Wednesday treating roads. They made sure to treat major interstates and state routes first.

“We are spreading and spraying on the roads a salt-brine mixture, which is a salt and water combination that we applied to the roads that form like a little sticky type of application to the highway to help,” said Lawrence. “So when that frozen precipitation comes down, it helps melt it right off.”

TDOT says they are prepared to work 24/7 and they are constantly monitoring road conditions. We will continue to keep you updated on conditions in Brownsville as well.

