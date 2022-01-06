Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

DA: Miss. child’s innocence lost after alleged kidnap, rape by 2 men

By Josh Carter and Melissa Payne
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The District Attorney of Jefferson Davis County says that a child’s innocence was lost after they were allegedly kidnapped and raped repeatedly by two men last week.

The incident took place when a two-year-old was allegedly abducted from Jefferson Davis County by Keldrick J. Magee, 33, and Kim Lodge, 62.

The boy was reported missing Thursday night around 8:55 p.m. and was found the next day at an apartment complex in a neighboring county. It is believed that they were dropped off at the apartment complex by their alleged abductors.

Magee, also known as K.K., has been charged with four counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping. Lodge has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

Investigators say each man is charged with one count for each time he allegedly assaulted the child.

“The actions of these two individuals were horrendous with what was done to this 2-year-old,” stated DA Hal Kintrell in a press conference Thursday.

Kintrell revealed that the child was treated in the hospital due to injuries sustained during the attack, which officials believe took place Thursday night into Friday morning.

Kintrell also said that the 2-year-old’s innocence was lost and that “anybody who does this to a child does not deserve to be among us.”

It is not currently known if there was a connection between the child and the two charged.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Affidavits: Suspect in rapper Young Dolph’s murder has history of violence and crime
Snow in Brownsville 1/6/22
This round of snow and ice has come and gone but the cold will last a little longer
Man threatens four with gun in Chic-fil-A drive through
Man Accused of Threatening Four With Gun at Chick-fil-A
Multi-vehicle crash on I-40 in Crittenden County
Interstate Shutdown: Winter weather road conditions cause crash on I-40 in Arkansas
Nicholas Wright (left), Jeremiah Jones (middle) and James Rosser (right) arrested after police...
Three arrested after police chase, two connected to armed carjacking

Latest News

An investigation lead by the Knoxville Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,...
East Tennessee Planned Parenthood fire intentionally set, fire officials say
Nurse hospital generic
Mid-South outlook on nationwide nursing shortage during COVID-19 pandemic
Man charged with rape of 10-year-old in Dyersburg
Man charged with rape of 10-year-old in Dyersburg
Ken Moody announces bid for Shelby County mayor
Ken Moody announces bid for Shelby County mayor
Ken Moody announces bid for Shelby County mayor
Ken Moody announces bid for Shelby County mayor