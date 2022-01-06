Advertise with Us
COVID-19 mass testing site schedule changes due to inclement weather

COVID-19 testing line in Shelby County
(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department announced that mass drive-thru COVID-19 testing site schedules will be adjusted on Thursday, January 6, due to the forecast of overnight winter weather.

  • Compass Laboratory Services at 1800 Pyramid Place Memphis, TN - 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • UTHSC/UCH Community Testing Site at 3 North Dunlap Street Memphis, TN - 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    • If the university is closed due to weather then the testing site will also be closed for the day

The sites will return to their regular operating hours Friday, January 7.

For questions about the sites, call 901-866-8980.

