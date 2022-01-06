Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 05 Jan

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Becoming a Helping Hand in the Community

No matter what’s on your resolution list, I think we know what our world needs the most, and that’s a little more kindness. Here are five key points to consider.

Inesa Ponomariovaite | Founder of Nesa’s Hemp & Holistic Health Expert | nesashemp.com

Becoming a Ninja

Build your strength to overcome obstacles. See what it takes to become a ninja and how you can train!

Save Your Career Without Leaving Your Job

Reconsider the way you work! How to revamp your career by restructuring your approach to working.

Darcy Eikenberg | Author of “Red Cape Rescue: Save Your Career without leaving your Job” | redcaperevolution.com

Honored to Serve, Those Who’ve Served

This popular chain recognizes those who’ve defended our freedoms.

901 Actor Lands Supporting Lead in 2022 Film, ALICE

Save a spot at Sundance Film Festival to cheer on a 901 native acting alongside KeKe Palmer and Common!

Kenneth Palmer | Moses in “ALICE” | festival.sundance.org

Birthplace of the Muscle Shoals Sound

Finding Fame! Experience the history and signature sound of the recording studio in Alabama which produced Aretha Franklin’s first “Top 10 pop hit”

The Fact’s Behind Elvis’ Story

A glimpse into a musical giant, we bust the myths surrounding the life of Elvis Presley.

Sally Hoedel | Author of “Destined to Die Young” | elvisauthor.com

Elvis’ Comeback Special

Elvis, center stage! Hear from the director of his 1968 Comeback Special that marked his return to live performances!

