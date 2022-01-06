Watch Live: COVID task force gives update as omicron surge continues in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County COVID Task Force will give an update on the state of the pandemic as case numbers continue to rise from the highly transmittable omicron variant.

There are 2,661 new cases in Shelby County with 576 newly confirmed cases among children.

The active cases count hit over 23,800 and 4,500 of those cases are also among children.

The death toll also climbed up to 2,705 for the entirety of the pandemic.

Shelby County Health Department is attributing the surge in cases to the rapid spread of the highly-transmissible omicron variant.

But cases aren’t the only thing on the rise. Mid-South hospital systems are also seeing an increase in patients.

According to Shelby County Health Department’s Healthcare Resource Tracking System, acute care and ICU utilization are both above 90% in the Mid-South.

Health officials are still encouraging the community to continue getting vaccinated to help fight off the virus.

Shelby County vaccine data:

542,660 total people vaccinated

9,647 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

1,147,013 total vaccinations administered

If you are looking for more information on COVID-19, visit http://shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

