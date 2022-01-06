Advertise with Us
11 suspects indicted in alleged drug conspiracy spanning from Washington to West Tennessee

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eleven suspects have been indicted on drug charges.

The suspects are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and fentanyl.

According to information presented in court in July 2021, the suspects were indicted with a second superseding indictment filed December 14. The following suspects are alleged to have participated in a conspiracy to distribute narcotics from Washington and California into West Tennessee:

  • Vinson Taylor, Jr.
  • Alexis Ballard
  • Isaiah A. Gauldin
  • Ja’Quon Roberson
  • Savontay Laquar Womack-Knight
  • Cooper Keeling Hurt
  • David LaFonta Ray, Jr.
  • Quason Brent Taylor
  • Jaci Rinae Neary
  • Dwanyae Smith
  • Daniel Michael Gutierrez

During the investigation, authorities executed a search warrant at Womack-Knight’s residence in Lakewood, Washington, which resulted in the discovery of two firearms and $48,405, jewelry, marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and numerous pills containing fentanyl.

The investigation revealed Womack-Knight would mail narcotics to Vinson Taylor who would then distribute among the co-conspirators.

Over 44 kilograms of marijuana and over 5,500 fentanyl pills, which were being shipped in the Western District of Tennessee, were seized after utilizing social media, search warrants, and traffic stops.

