Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman charged with theft after allegedly billing TennCare for services that were not provided

Woman charged with theft after allegedly billing TennCare for services that were not provided
Woman charged with theft after allegedly billing TennCare for services that were not provided(Source: TBI)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is facing theft charges after an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Talethia Harvey is charged with one count of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

TBI began investigating allegations in June that Harvey falsified documentation for TennCare services provided for a family member that were never received. TBI agents say between October 2017 and May 2020, Harvey billed for services that she never provided and continued to bill TennCare after the family member died.

Harvey was booked into the Shelby County East Women’s Facility January 4 on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Authorities identify suspect, offer reward in rapper Young Dolph’s murder
Suspect identified in Young Dolph’s murder; investigators offer $15K reward
Snow accumulation in Covington, TN (Source: WMC Action News 5)
First Alert to snow & sleet in the Mid-South on Thursday
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call
Torian Carwell charged with identity theft
Police track down suspected identity thief through PayPal transactions

Latest News

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Report released in Fulton Co. plane crash
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
Shelby County Schools announces school closures due to possible inclement weather
COVID-19 testing line in Shelby County
COVID-19 mass testing site schedule changes due to inclement weather
Crews perform investigation on I-40 bridge to prep for spring inspection
Walmart reopens after thorough cleaning
Walmart reopens after thorough cleaning in Hernando