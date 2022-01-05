Woman charged with theft after allegedly billing TennCare for services that were not provided

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is facing theft charges after an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Talethia Harvey is charged with one count of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

TBI began investigating allegations in June that Harvey falsified documentation for TennCare services provided for a family member that were never received. TBI agents say between October 2017 and May 2020, Harvey billed for services that she never provided and continued to bill TennCare after the family member died.

Harvey was booked into the Shelby County East Women’s Facility January 4 on a $25,000 bond.

