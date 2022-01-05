Advertise with Us
Woman arrested after reporting false robbery in Memphis

Woman arrested after reporting false robbery in Memphis
(Source: Memphis Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested for reporting a false robbery in Memphis.

Evelin Loani is charged with false reporting. The incident happened December 15 at Sharpe Elementary School.

Evelin Loani told police she was approached by a man with a handgun who demanded the keys to her vehicle while she was unloading her children. Loani said the suspect fled in her vehicle, which has since been recovered.

During the investigation, investigators determined there were inconsistencies with Loani’s statements compared to the evidence that was developed. Surveillance video showed she was not robbed.

January 4, Loani told investigators she left the vehicle running while she walked her child to the front door of the school and a man got in the vehicle and fled.

She was transported to Jail East in Memphis.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

