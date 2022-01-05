Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

West Memphis School District reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, Arkansas reported 6,562 new COVID-19 cases.

It’s the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state now has a positivity rate of 25.5 percent and the surge in cases has the West Memphis School District (WMSD) once again requiring masks.

The district shared the news late Monday and come Tuesday, all staff, students, and visitors were required to wear face masks.

“Right now, we have seen a spike,” said WMSD Superintendent Jon collins. “I think a lot of folks have seen a spike through the holiday season, and you start to bring back 5,500 children into group settings over the course of a district, there’s going to be some transmission.”

Collins said the increase in positive COVID cases reached the district’s three-percent impact threshold, triggering the mask requirement.

Currently, there are 60 staff and students who are under quarantine, and 65 are in isolation because they tested positive. View the COVID dashboard here.

At this moment, the district has not changed learning plans. Collins said about 90 percent of students are doing in-person learning with the exception of a few students for specific reasons.

He added the district will evaluate the best learning methods going forward.

The requirement for masks comes the same day Governor Asa Hutchinson welcomed 10 national guardsmen who will be helping the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences with its COVID-19 drive-thru screening site.

“We don’t want to have people discouraged. We want people to get the test and we ask them to be patient because there is an extraordinary demand that we’ve never seen before,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson also said he’s authorized the deployment of an additional 50 National Guard troops across the state to assist in testing and the state is waiting for 1.5 million at-home tests to be delivered.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
3 children critically injured in 5-car crash at I-55 and Shelby Dr.
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
New restaurants coming to the Bluff City in 2022

Latest News

West Memphis School District reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge
West Memphis School District reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge
Doctors say emergency rooms are starting to see more patients. While the ER will see all the...
Emergency rooms starting to see more patients as COVID-19 cases rise
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
(Source: UTHSC)
UTHSC opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing site