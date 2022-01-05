Warming center opens at Marion Hale Community Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has announced that a warming center will be opening tonight at 7 p.m. at the Marion Hale Community Center.

The center will be open through Saturday, January 8, and its operating hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The city has implemented its cold weather plan and the warming centers are intended to be places where residents dealing with extremely low temperatures may escape the cold after normal business hours for city government buildings.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, anyone that wishes to enter must take a COVID-19 test and adhere to social distancing. Masking is also strongly encouraged for anyone inside of the center.

The center has limited services and is not intended to replace the services of a shelter. Anyone seeking overnight shelter accommodations may call the following:

Memphis Union Mission at 383 Poplar Avenue - (901)-526-840

The Salvation Army at 696 Jackson Avenue - (901)-529-4545

For any additional local shelters - (901)-529-4545

For assistance with transportation, call the Office of Emergency Management at (901)-297-1680.

