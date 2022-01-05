Warmer today but prepare for another cold blast & snow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures will be warmer this afternoon but the warmer temperatures will be brief. As a cold and low pressure system will allow cold arctic air to move in tonight and tomorrow and the system will bring wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow for much of the Mid-South Thursday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a mix of rain sleet and snow. Snowfall is most likely along and north of the I-40 corridor. Current forecast models indicate a half inch of snow in Memphis and 1 to 3 inches of snow in Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Tennessee. Temperatures will fall from the lower 30s in the morning to the mid and upper 20s by the afternoon and continue falling into the mid teens to near 20 Thursday night.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs only in the mid 30s and overnight lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms developing during the day and continuing overnight. Temperatures will warm into the mid 50s by the afternoon and continue rising overnight into the upper 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain along with temperatures falling from the upper 50s during the morning and ending in the upper 20s overnight.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the upper 30s.

