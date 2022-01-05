Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Warmer today but prepare for another cold blast & snow

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures will be warmer this afternoon but the warmer temperatures will be brief. As a cold and low pressure system will allow cold arctic air to move in tonight and tomorrow and the system will bring wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow for much of the Mid-South Thursday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a mix of rain sleet and snow. Snowfall is most likely along and north of the I-40 corridor. Current forecast models indicate a half inch of snow in Memphis and 1 to 3 inches of snow in Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Tennessee. Temperatures will fall from the lower 30s in the morning to the mid and upper 20s by the afternoon and continue falling into the mid teens to near 20 Thursday night.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs only in the mid 30s and overnight lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms developing during the day and continuing overnight. Temperatures will warm into the mid 50s by the afternoon and continue rising overnight into the upper 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain along with temperatures falling from the upper 50s during the morning and ending in the upper 20s overnight.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the mid 20s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Snow accumulation in Covington, TN (Source: WMC Action News 5)
First Alert to snow & sleet in the Mid-South on Thursday
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
Hundreds of passengers stranded at Memphis International Airport due to canceled flights

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Dry for now, but more cold air and another chance of snow on the way
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 4, 2021
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Continued cold and another chance of light snow on the way