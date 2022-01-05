Advertise with Us
Traffic delays expected today for I-40 bridge inspection

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’ll need to give yourself more time Wednesday if you use the M-Bridge. There will be some temporary lane closures throughout the day.

The Hernando-Desoto bridge will be inspected Wednesday. Arkansas Department of Transportation says it’s a routine inspection and will begin in just a few hours.

According to ARDOT, starting at 7 a.m. in the westbound outside lane will remain closed until noon, then the eastbound outside lane will be closed from noon to 5 p.m.

This inspection comes less than a year after the bridge was closed for months because of a crack that was discovered.

We learned the crack had been there since 2016.

Last fall a forensic analysis from a private firm showed that the lead inspector at the time admitted to knowingly failing to perform the inspections properly in four of the last five years.

The report shows that in 2018 another inspector lacked the proper training, so they’ve been required to undergo additional training.

During Wednesday’s routine inspection crews will place signage and orange cones to control traffic. Again, drivers should prepare for delays so give yourself extra time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

