Tigers hang on to finally beat Tulsa

UofM Tigers basketball -- Lester Quinones
UofM Tigers basketball -- Lester Quinones(UofM Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday night, the Memphis Tigers tried to break the spell of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in the American Athletic Conference and they did.

Tulsa has won the last three meetings against the Tigers.

Not a good omen for the home team at FedExForum involving the Tigers’ top two prized freshmen Jalen Duren out with a hip injury and Emoni Bates, still dealing with an infected finger.

That’s two starters down. And the Tigers struggled early on in the game with four straight turnovers as the Golden Hurricane went on a 10-0 run from the jump.

Then the Uo M got some life, DeAndre Williams, Earl Timberlake and Tyler Harris field the comeback.

A Harris three-pointer swung some momentum as Memphis went on a 22-3 run in the first half to take a lead after trailing by double digits.

Freshman Josh Minott got his first start providing production with seven points and 11 rebounds before fouling out.

Tigers were leading it by 18 before the old bugaboo of turnovers and missed free throws threatened to spoil the party. Tulsa cut the lead to one on a corner 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds left.

But Landers Nolley splashed two free throws and the Golden Hurricane missed a potential game-tying three that hit the rim at the buzzer.

Memphis exorcises the Tulsa demon, hanging on to win it 67-64. We’ll have full highlights and post-game for you Wednesday at 6 on Action News 5.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

