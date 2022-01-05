Southwest Tennessee Community College begins semester virtually as a COVID-19 precaution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Tennessee Community College will begin its spring semester virtually as a COVID-19 precaution.

Classes will be held virtually January 18 through January 24.

Southwest’s COVID-19 Task Force decided to temporarily transition to remote learning to lessen the risk of virus spread on campuses amid an increase in omicron variant cases in Shelby and Fayette counties.

Classes will resume on campus January 25.

Southwest joins other Mid-South colleges in altering schedules due to COVID-19.

LeMoyne Owen College will start classes virtually January 10, and Rhodes College will also start its semester virtually January 12. In Nashville, Vanderbilt University and Tennessee State University (TSU) will have similar learning as Vanderbilt’s in-person classes are delayed until January 17 and TSU until January 24.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.