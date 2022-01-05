Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Southwest Tennessee Community College begins semester virtually as a COVID-19 precaution

(WMC Action News 5)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Tennessee Community College will begin its spring semester virtually as a COVID-19 precaution.

Classes will be held virtually January 18 through January 24.

Southwest’s COVID-19 Task Force decided to temporarily transition to remote learning to lessen the risk of virus spread on campuses amid an increase in omicron variant cases in Shelby and Fayette counties.

Classes will resume on campus January 25.

Southwest joins other Mid-South colleges in altering schedules due to COVID-19.

LeMoyne Owen College will start classes virtually January 10, and Rhodes College will also start its semester virtually January 12. In Nashville, Vanderbilt University and Tennessee State University (TSU) will have similar learning as Vanderbilt’s in-person classes are delayed until January 17 and TSU until January 24.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Snow accumulation in Covington, TN (Source: WMC Action News 5)
First Alert to snow & sleet in the Mid-South on Thursday
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call
Torian Carwell charged with identity theft
Police track down suspected identity thief through PayPal transactions
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store

Latest News

North Panola School District delaying school start time due to inclement weather
First Alert Weather Day: Snow, sleet and freezing rain possible Thursday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
One shot, killed on Millbranch Road
One shot, killed on Millbranch Road
Woman arrested after reporting false robbery in Memphis
Woman arrested after reporting false robbery in Memphis