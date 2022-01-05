Advertise with Us
Quick hit of winter weather Thursday morning could bring travel issues

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy through the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 50s. Wind will be north at 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a light wintry mix just before sunrise. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT THURSDAY 3 AM - 6 PM - TRAVEL ISSUES ARE POSSIBLE!

THURSDAY MORNING WINTRY MIX OR SNOW: There will be a wintry mix of freezing rain, snow or sleet in the morning, tapering off in the around midday. 1-2″ of accumulation is possible in spots north of I-40 in west TN. Temperatures will hold in the upper 20s and lower 30s most of the day. Low temperatures will drop to the teens and lower 20s on Thursday night. Black ice or icy roads still possible through Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and frigid with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

WEEKEND: Rain will move in Saturday afternoon and linger into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and around 60 on Sunday. Another cold blast of air arrives to start next week.

