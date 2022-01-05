Oxford School District updates Return-to-Learn COVID-19 plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oxford School District has announced that it will be changing some of its COVID-19 policies to align with the most recent guidance from the CDC.

OSD said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that this will reduce the isolation period for a student or teacher that tests positive from 10 days to five from the day they test positive.

The individual will also have to be fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication and have decreased or no symptoms.

After the initial five days of isolation, the individual will be required to wear a mask for five calendar days after returning to school from isolation.

More changes to the isolation and quarantine guidelines can be seen here.

