Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

One shot, killed on Millbranch Road

One shot, killed on Millbranch Road
One shot, killed on Millbranch Road(GRAY-TV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 4150 Millbranch Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say one man was found shot and there is no suspect information available at this time.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Snow accumulation in Covington, TN (Source: WMC Action News 5)
First Alert to snow & sleet in the Mid-South on Thursday
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call
Torian Carwell charged with identity theft
Police track down suspected identity thief through PayPal transactions
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store

Latest News

North Panola School District delaying school start time due to inclement weather
First Alert Weather Day: Snow, sleet and freezing rain possible Thursday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Woman arrested after reporting false robbery in Memphis
Woman arrested after reporting false robbery in Memphis