One shot, killed on Millbranch Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at 4150 Millbranch Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say one man was found shot and there is no suspect information available at this time.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.