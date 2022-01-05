North Panola School District delaying school start time due to inclement weather

NORTH SARDIS, Miss. (WMC) - The North Panola School District will delay its start time Thursday due to the possibility of ice on the roadways.

Schools will be delayed two hours for students and teachers. Bus routes will run two hours after the normal pickup time.

For updates, monitor the school district’s social media pages.

