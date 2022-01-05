Mid-South infectious disease expert talks hospital capacity, treatment amid rise in COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department confirmed more than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases in the county Tuesday.

Hospitals are filling up with more COVID patients.

Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, infectious disease expert at Baptist Memorial Hospital, discusses hospital capacity and COVID-19 treatments. He discusses what’s happening in the COVID ward at Baptist East and the severity of the illnesses.

Threlkeld also explains how he’s treating hospitalized patients and the protocol.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.