Mid-South infectious disease expert talks hospital capacity, treatment amid rise in COVID-19 cases

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department confirmed more than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases in the county Tuesday.

Hospitals are filling up with more COVID patients.

Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, infectious disease expert at Baptist Memorial Hospital, discusses hospital capacity and COVID-19 treatments. He discusses what’s happening in the COVID ward at Baptist East and the severity of the illnesses.

Threlkeld also explains how he’s treating hospitalized patients and the protocol.

