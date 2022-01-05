Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty pleads guilty to federal weapons charge, dodges possible life sentence

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty
Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty(Zach Wolfe)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty is preparing to face several years behind bars after pleading guilty to a firearms conspiracy charge dodging the possibility of a life sentence.

The 22-year-old rose to stardom within the music industry over the last year with hit singles, features and his first studio album titled Shiesty Season. But his rap career is on pause for now.

According to the plea agreement, Pooh Shiesty, formally known as Lontrell D. Williams, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of violent and drug trafficking crimes.

He could face up to 20 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He could also be required to pay a fine of up to $25,000.

His sentencing date has not been confirmed at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Snow accumulation in Covington, TN (Source: WMC Action News 5)
First Alert to snow & sleet in the Mid-South on Thursday
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
Torian Carwell charged with identity theft
Police track down suspected identity thief through PayPal transactions

Latest News

Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
Downtown Memphis Hyatt Centric among best new hotels in 2021
Tom Lee Park (Source: Pixabay)
Group calls for parking changes at Tom Lee Park, files lawsuit against river parks partnership
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/5/22
Health department reports 1,856 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
Tome Lee Park for All
WATCH: Group talks about parking at Tom Lee Park - clipped version