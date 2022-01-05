Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty pleads guilty to federal weapons charge, dodges possible life sentence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty is preparing to face several years behind bars after pleading guilty to a firearms conspiracy charge dodging the possibility of a life sentence.

The 22-year-old rose to stardom within the music industry over the last year with hit singles, features and his first studio album titled Shiesty Season. But his rap career is on pause for now.

According to the plea agreement, Pooh Shiesty, formally known as Lontrell D. Williams, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of violent and drug trafficking crimes.

He could face up to 20 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He could also be required to pay a fine of up to $25,000.

His sentencing date has not been confirmed at this time.

