MATAplus temporarily suspends rides to testing, vaccination sites

MATA requests $8 million in operating funds to avoid route closures
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Area Transit Authority is making some changes due to a staffing shortage.

MATAplus is temporarily suspending rides to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.

MATA released the statement below regarding their decision:

“As a result of the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA), like many other organizations, is experiencing a staffing shortage. To keep our riders and drivers safe and maximize existing resources, we are temporarily limiting the availability of our MATAplus services to testing and vaccination sites. We are also encouraging riders to request trips only when necessary. We are grateful to our customers for their flexibility and patience during these unprecedented times”.

It is unclear when the service will resume.

If you are in need of a ride, you can visit 901ridechoice.com or call 901-743-3901.

