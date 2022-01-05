MATAplus temporarily suspends rides to testing, vaccination sites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Area Transit Authority is making some changes due to a staffing shortage.

MATAplus is temporarily suspending rides to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.

MATA released the statement below regarding their decision:

“As a result of the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA), like many other organizations, is experiencing a staffing shortage. To keep our riders and drivers safe and maximize existing resources, we are temporarily limiting the availability of our MATAplus services to testing and vaccination sites. We are also encouraging riders to request trips only when necessary. We are grateful to our customers for their flexibility and patience during these unprecedented times”.

It is unclear when the service will resume.

If you are in need of a ride, you can visit 901ridechoice.com or call 901-743-3901.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.