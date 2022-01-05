Advertise with Us
Marshall County Schools going virtual for rest of week

(Phil Anderson)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County School District is going virtual for the rest of the week.

The district attributes the possibility of inclement weather and the increase in sick students.

Classes are virtual Thursday and Friday with in-person learning resuming next Monday.

The district says cafeteria staff is preparing meals to be sent home Wednesday.

