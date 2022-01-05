Marshall County Schools going virtual for rest of week

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County School District is going virtual for the rest of the week.

The district attributes the possibility of inclement weather and the increase in sick students.

Classes are virtual Thursday and Friday with in-person learning resuming next Monday.

The district says cafeteria staff is preparing meals to be sent home Wednesday.

Due to the possibility of inclement weather and the rise in the number of children that we have out due to sickness, the MCSD will have virtual school Jan. 6 and Jan. 7, with a return to in person learning on Jan. 10. The cafeteria staff is preparing meals to be sent home today. — MCSD (MS) (@MsMcsd) January 5, 2022

