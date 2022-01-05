Marshall County Schools going virtual for rest of week
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County School District is going virtual for the rest of the week.
The district attributes the possibility of inclement weather and the increase in sick students.
Classes are virtual Thursday and Friday with in-person learning resuming next Monday.
The district says cafeteria staff is preparing meals to be sent home Wednesday.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.