Man charged in fatal nightclub shooting in Tunica County

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says the man accused of fatally shooting a man at a nightclub is now in custody.

Cortez Wilkins allegedly shot and killed a man on Dec. 18 at Harris Place Night Club on Highway 4 in Tunica.

He is charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm and is currently waiting to go before a judge for a bond hearing, according to TCSO.

Investigators have not confirmed a motive for the shooting.

