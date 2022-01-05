Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

LIVE: Group calls for parking changes at Tom Lee Park, files lawsuit against City of Memphis

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The group “Tom Lee Park for All” is fighting for parking changes as the multi-million dollar park redesign is underway.

The group filed a lawsuit against Memphis River Parks Partnership, which is overseeing the renovation, and the City of Memphis concerning parking for the new and improved Tom Lee Park.

The group claims demolition cut the 200 existing parking spaces down to 68. MRPP then planned to charge for those spaces through parking meters but push back from the community forced them to commit to making the spaces free.

The current parking plan calls for 68 parallel parking spaces on the west side of Riverside Drive which is in violation of the mediation agreement Memphis Mayor Strickland approved in 2019, according to Tom Lee Park for All.

The group says it’s down from the 130+ spaces that were previously proposed in 2020 following the mediation agreement.

Tom Lee Park for All argues that all other parks in the city have access to in-park parking and believe that Tom Lee Park should be no different.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Snow accumulation in Covington, TN (Source: WMC Action News 5)
First Alert to snow & sleet in the Mid-South on Thursday
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
Torian Carwell charged with identity theft
Police track down suspected identity thief through PayPal transactions

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Tom Lee Park renderings
Big plans in store for the new and improved Tom Lee Park
Graceland plans year-long celebration to commemorate 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing