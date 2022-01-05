LIVE: Group calls for parking changes at Tom Lee Park, files lawsuit against City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The group “Tom Lee Park for All” is fighting for parking changes as the multi-million dollar park redesign is underway.

The group filed a lawsuit against Memphis River Parks Partnership, which is overseeing the renovation, and the City of Memphis concerning parking for the new and improved Tom Lee Park.

The group claims demolition cut the 200 existing parking spaces down to 68. MRPP then planned to charge for those spaces through parking meters but push back from the community forced them to commit to making the spaces free.

The current parking plan calls for 68 parallel parking spaces on the west side of Riverside Drive which is in violation of the mediation agreement Memphis Mayor Strickland approved in 2019, according to Tom Lee Park for All.

The group says it’s down from the 130+ spaces that were previously proposed in 2020 following the mediation agreement.

Tom Lee Park for All argues that all other parks in the city have access to in-park parking and believe that Tom Lee Park should be no different.

