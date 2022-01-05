Health department reports 1,856 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby county health Department reports 1,856 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases in Shelby County to 177,670 and 2,703 deaths since the pandemic began.

SCHD reports the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases 2,352 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 22,518 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 4,235 of them are pediatric cases.

The Shelby County Health Department reports the test positivity rate as 25.8% for the week ending in December 25. This is up from 8.7% the previous week.

Shelby County is averaging 1,447 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 77.3% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

541,932 total people vaccinated

1,144,110 total vaccinations administered

10,128 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

