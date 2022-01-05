Advertise with Us
Grizzlies win sixth straight game, beat Cavs 110-116

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavs
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavs(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies went for their sixth straight victory against Cleveland Tuesday night. 

This time the Griz didn’t have NBA Coach of the Month Taylor Jenkins, who was out attending funeral services for his father-in-law.

Assistant Brad Jones took over the interim head coaching duties on the sidelines for Memphis.

The Grizzlies welcomed Zaire Williams back to the lineup. The Rookie missed more than a month with an injured ankle and COVID-19 -- 10 points in 14 minutes for Z. 

The Cavs got big gameplay from their smallest player Darius Garland.

The former Vanderbilt star was in the right place at the right time for key plays in the contest -- 27 for Garland to lead all scorers.

But the Grizzlies countered with the play of Jeran Jackson, Jr.

Triple J, who struggled Monday night at Brooklyn with only five points came through in a big way Tuesday night.

Playing big in the paint, plus hitting three from 3.22 points for Triple J. This one went down to the wire.

Tied 104 all with 35 seconds left, Ja Morant got the ball in the hoop for the lead. Morant racked up 26 points for the game.

Final score, 110-106.

The Grizzlies now 25-14 will next come home to host the Detroit Pistons Thursday night at FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

