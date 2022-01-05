Advertise with Us
Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins is NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the pro hardwood, Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins is the NBA’s Western Conference Coach of the Month for December.

Really, what else could you expect?

Jenkins guided the Grizzlies to a 12-4 record in December, setting a franchise record for December victories and recording the team’s most wins in a calendar month since January 2015.

No NBA team won more games last month than the Grizzlies, who led the league in nine categories, including average scoring margin at Plus 12.4.

Their first three December victories were box to wire, which had happened only once in the last 25 years.

