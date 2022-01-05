First Alert Weather Day: Snow, sleet and freezing rain possible Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect at 3 a.m. Thursday for the entire Action News 5 coverage area and will remain until 6 p.m. Thursday. Snow, sleet and freezing rain will impact much of area beginning early Thursday morning.

Winter Weather Advisory (WMC)

Timing: 5 a.m. to noon

Impacts:

1 to 3 inches of snow possible, mainly along and north of the I-40 corridor -- higher amounts possible in some locations.

Icing of bridges and overpasses is likely over the entire area.

As precipitation is falling temperatures will be at or below freezing so whatever falls will stick.

A quarter to half an inch of ice will be possible from Memphis south.

Snow potential Jan. 5, 2022 (WMC)

Use caution while traveling tomorrow especially during the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will fall from near freezing early Thursday morning into the mid- to upper 20s by the afternoon and will continue to fall into the teens to near 20 Thursday night.

Any precipitation that falls will stick to the surface and will likely remain overnight into Friday morning.

Stay weather aware over the next 24 hours and as new information comes in the First Alert Weather Team will pass it along.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.