Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Father arrested in connection to missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, search continues

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (Gray News) – Officers with the Manchester Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a case of a missing girl who hasn’t been seen in two years.

According to police, Adam Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with second-degree assault against now 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

He also was charged with interference with custody and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials are still searching for Harmony.

She was last seen at a residence in Manchester in October 2019, but police said her disappearance was only recently brought to their attention.

The mayor’s office said they received an email from someone expressing concern about Harmony’s well-being.

The most recent photos available of Harmony were taken when she was about 5 years old.

When last seen, she was about 4 feet tall. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is blind in her right eye, so she may be wearing glasses.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen her in the last couple of years to give them a call or text 603-203-6060.

“Help us find this little girl. Someone knows something, do what is right and call in. I cannot emphasize that enough,” said Chief Allen Aldenberg in a press conference. “Somebody out there knows something. It’s time for people to do the right thing. I cannot say it enough. I cannot emphasize it enough. Someone needs to call in, do the right and provide us information on where Harmony may be.”

A reward has been increased to $33,000 for information leading to Harmony.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Snow accumulation in Covington, TN (Source: WMC Action News 5)
First Alert to snow & sleet in the Mid-South on Thursday
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
$40K in Nike shoes stolen from Memphis retail store
Torian Carwell charged with identity theft
Police track down suspected identity thief through PayPal transactions

Latest News

Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis
Downtown Memphis Hyatt Centric among best new hotels in 2021
Tom Lee Park (Source: Pixabay)
Group calls for parking changes at Tom Lee Park, files lawsuit against river parks partnership
FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Louisiana governor pardons Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling
SCHD COVID-19 data 1/5/22
Health department reports 1,856 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
FILE - World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he...
Oldest WWII vet dies at age 112 in New Orleans