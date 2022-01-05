Advertise with Us
East Tenn. representative booted from basketball game after trying to pants ref

Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison was removed from a basketball game at Providence Academy after attempting to fight and pants a referee Tuesday.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Rep. Jeremy Faison was removed from a basketball game at Providence Academy, a religious K-12 school in Johnson City, after attempting to fight and pants a referee Tuesday.

Rep. Faison represents District 11, which contains Cocke County and parts of Jefferson and Greene Counties. Faison is also one of the top-ranking Republicans in the Tennessee House. He took to social media after the incident, saying he “acted the fool.”

“I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the from the gym [SIC],” Rep. Faison said. “I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong.”

It is not clear what sparked the incident, but it was caught on camera on the school’s Facebook stream of the game. In the video, at around 2:26:00, Rep. Faison is seen arguing with a referee and reaches towards the referee’s pants and trying to pull them down.

WVLT News has reached out to Rep. Faison’s office for comment, but has not heard back.

